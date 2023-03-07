Why Toblerone is no longer Swiss enough to feature the Matterhorn on its packaging

The U.S. company that owns Toblerone is shifting some production to Slovakia which appears to violate the Swissness Act, that requires products to meet certain criteria to call themselves Swiss-made.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Toblerone chocolate bar is known for its triangular shapes - kind of looks like mountains - and for the mountain on its wrapper, the Matterhorn. But the brand must lose that look because of the Swissness Act, a law that allows companies to use Swiss symbols only if a product is made in Switzerland. Some Toblerone will be made in Slovakia, so the chocolate-maker has to change. It's not a hill to die on. It's MORNING EDITION.

