French unions vow to bring the country to a standstill to protest pension reforms

Unions are upping the ante in ongoing strikes against bitterly contested pension reform plans in France, with no prearranged end date and workers set to strike across multiple sectors.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.