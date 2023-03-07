Fossilized egg shell pieces are revealing lost information about the elephant bird

Before they were driven to extinction, giant elephant birds roamed Madagascar, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and towering 10 feet tall. A new analysis gives hints as to how many species there once were.

