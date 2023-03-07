Tensions rise in Atlanta over proposed police training facility

In Georgia, protestors of a proposed police training facility are facing domestic terrorism charges. Atlanta's mayor is defending the training facility as a way to fight crime and attract officers.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.