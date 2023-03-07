A girls basketball team had to play boys, then weren't allowed trophies after winning

A fifth grade girls basketball team had to join the boys league to keep their practice facility. They won the championship but were denied the championship trophy.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.