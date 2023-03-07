Two of the four U.S. citizens kidnapped in northern Mexico have been killed

The Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, says a suspect has been arrested over the kidnapping of four Americans — two of whom were found dead on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.