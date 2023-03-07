Wall Street veteran Ajay Banga is nominated to head the World Bank

The U.S. has nominated Ajay Banga to head the World Bank. A naturalized American, Banga has decades of experience in finance but faces major challenges at the multilateral lending institution.

