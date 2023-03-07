How Alice Winn found inspiration for her debut novel in school newspapers from WWI

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Alice Winn about her debut book In Memoriam, a love story following two boarding school classmates fighting for Britain in the trenches of World War I.

