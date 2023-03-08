The hunt continues in Mexico for the gunmen who kidnapped 4 Americans

Two of the four Americans who were held captive and survived a kidnapping in Mexico last week were taken back into the U.S. shortly before noon on Tuesday amid a heavily armed convoy.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.