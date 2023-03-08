Biography of first lady Edith Wilson examines the complexities of women and power

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rebecca Roberts about her biography of first lady Edith Wilson, called Untold Power. After President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke, she made decisions for him.

