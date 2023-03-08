Southern California startup bets on 3D printing to drive down rocket-building costs

A 3D-printed rocket is set to take its maiden flight Wednesday. If successful, it would be the first to reach orbit. The company behind it hopes to cash in on a booming satellite industry.

