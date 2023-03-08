Mattel is modelling a Barbie doll after space scientists Maggie Aderin-Pocock

Aderin-Pocock's interest in space travel goes back to her childhood. She hopes the doll will inspire girls that STEM is for them. STEM being science, technology, engineering and math.

