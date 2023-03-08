Accessibility links
BLACKPINK becomes most streamed female band on Spotify With nearly 9 billion streams, the popular K-pop girl group beat the previous titleholders, Little Mix, on Wednesday, according to Guinness World Records.

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK become the most streamed female band on Spotify

BLACKPINK, seen performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs, are now the most streamed female band on Spotify.

BLACKPINK fans did it again.

According to Guinness World Records, the massively popular K-pop girl group became the most-streamed female band on Spotify on Wednesday.

With 8.8 billion streams, BLACKPINK reached the new high-water mark on Wednesday, beating out previous titleholders Little Mix, a British-based group, Guinness World Records said. Some of BLACKPINK's most popular tracks include "How You Like That," "Kill This Love" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

The members of the group — Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo — reached the milestone as K-pop, short for Korean popular music, has continued over the past decade to amass a significant following around the world.

K-pop emerged in the mid- to late-1990s, spurred in part by a newfound focus on cultural exportation in South Korea — with BLACKPINK and high-profile acts like BTS and EXO becoming extremely popular in the United States and online.

BLACKPINK is no stranger to record-breaking popularity. It also holds the record for the first female K-pop group to reach No.1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first female K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart.