Remembering Joseph Zucchero, a pioneer of the Italian beef sandwich

Joseph Zucchero, the owner of the Chicago restaurant Mr. Beef, has died. Since 1979, his restaurant has dished out beloved Italian beef sandwiches.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.