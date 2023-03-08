A new AI-powered TikTok filter is sparking concern

A new AI-powered TikTok filter makes users look younger and more glamorous are freaking people out. There are concerns the tools promote unrealistic beauty standards and blurs the lines of reality.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.