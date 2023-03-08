Medical tourism in Mexico isn't new, but the recent tragedy put it in the Spotlight

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David G. Vequist, who runs the Center of Medical Tourism Research at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, about medical tourism in Mexico.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.