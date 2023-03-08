The Issues Americans Face Getting Insulin

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced on March 1 that it would cut the cost of its insulin at retail pharmacies by 70 percent. That's for patients with or without insurance.

But people with diabetes, type 1 and type 2 use various kinds of insulins. And Eli Lilly is one of three pharmaceutical companies that supply insulin in the U.S. Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi are known as the "Big Three" in the insulin business.

For years, people in the U.S. who are insulin-dependent have had to ration their insulin or drive to Canada or Mexico to afford it.

The patent to insulin was initially sold for $1. So why have insulin prices in the U.S. skyrocketed over the years? How much will Eli Lilly's decision affect people across the country?

Aaron Kowalski, Dr. Utibe Essien, Rachael Dyer, and Dr. Vincent Rajkumar join us for the conversation.

