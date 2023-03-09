How companies can recruit and keep employees who are used to working from home

What does the future of work look like in a post-pandemic world? NPR's A Martinez asks Neha Neik of the tech recruiting firm RecruitGyan.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.