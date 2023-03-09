The News Roundup For March 10, 2023

The Biden administration is considering reviving a policy that would detain families of migrants who enter the country outside conventional channels. This has enraged some Congressional Democrats who celebrated the end of the practice.

Fox News continues to be the subject of litigation concerning false claims it made about the election, but GOP leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that his stance on such questions is unwavering.

"With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th," he said.

In Texas, five women are filing a lawsuit against the state claiming the abortion ban put their lives, and well-being, at risk by denying them necessary medical procedures.

Meanwhile overseas, reports from U.S. intelligence officials suggest that a pro-Ukraine group was responsible for blowing up the Russian-controlled Nord Stream pipelines. Ukraine, has denied any involvement in the matter.

Four Americans were attacked in Mexico after traveling to the country for cheaper medicine. Two are dead and two are injured after being kidnapped by members of a drug cartel.

House hearings on the theory that SARS-CoV-2 stemmed from a lab leak in Wuhan, China have begun.

