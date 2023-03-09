Step inside a movie projection booth to see what's changed since film

Before digital projectors in movie theaters, projectionists had to quickly move from one film reel to the next. NPR looks at what has changed since the days of film in our series, "Backstage Pass."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.