What you can do (starting now) to make the daylight saving transition a little easier

Clocks spring forward this weekend meaning we all lose an hour of sleep. We have some tips to help you adjust to daylight saving time. And what do sleep scientists say about switching back and forth?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.