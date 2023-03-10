Accessibility links
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin ties all-time World Cup record American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, 27, has tied Ingemar Stenmark's record for career race wins on the alpine skiing World Cup. Stenmark set the record at age 32 in 1989.

Mikaela Shiffrin ties the record for most alpine skiing World Cup race wins

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place during the Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Friday in Are, Sweden. Jonas Ericsson/Agence Zoom/Getty Images hide caption

Mikaela Shiffrin, 27, won her 86th World Cup race on Friday, tying the overall career World Cup victory record set over 34 years ago.

With this victory, Shiffrin cements her place as one of the greatest skiers — and athletes — of all time.

Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark set the previous record for career race wins on the alpine skiing World Cup at age 32 in 1989.

This is a developing story. Check back for interview highlights with Shiffrin.