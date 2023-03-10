Morning news brief

The U.S. releases February unemployment numbers, the president of the European Commission and President Biden meet to discuss trade and the war in Ukraine, and California braces for severe weather.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.