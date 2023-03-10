Columnist explains what U.S. national security is getting wrong about China

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former U.S. trade official and columnist David Rothkopf, about whether there a bipartisan consensus in Congress that the U.S. must be tough on China?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.