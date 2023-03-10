You may have heard about the movie 'Cocaine Bear.' Is 'Cocaine Cat' next?

An African serval escaped from his owner's car in Cincinnati a few weeks ago. The 30-pound cat was later found in a tree. After he was rescued and identified, the cat tested positive for cocaine.

