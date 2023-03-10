A cat lover tried to leave a fortune to her town's strays. It almost didn't work out

When Barbara Thorpe died in 2002, she left almost all of her money — $200,000 — to benefit the cats of her hometown, Dixfield, Maine. But that decision turned into a huge legal battle.

