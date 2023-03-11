Heavy rains have Californians worrying about flooding again

Heavy rains in California have parts of the state's Central Coast again worried about flooding and landslides after a series of atmospheric rivers that hit the state earlier this year.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.