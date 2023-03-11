Heavy storms bring death and damage to California's Humboldt County

California continues to deal with treacherous weather. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sheriff William Honsal of Humboldt County, Calif., about what residents are experiencing.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.