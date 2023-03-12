In states with abortion bans, hospital ethics boards have the power to make exceptions

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Dr. Anne Lyerly, a professor and OB-GYN, about how hospital ethics boards are being invoked when a patient requires a medical exception to an abortion ban.

