Can whales have vocal fry? Scientists says yes

Scientists have confirmed that toothed whales have a vocal register and can produce a variety of sounds –- something previously confirmed only in humans and crows.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.