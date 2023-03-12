Amid concerns of animal cruelty, HelloFresh will no longer source coconuts from Thailand

Meal kit company HelloFresh said they will no longer source Thai coconuts over concerns that monkeys are being abused in sourcing the ingredient.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.