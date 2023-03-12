What the collapse of Silicon Valley Banks says about the stability of U.S. banks

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Anat Admati, professor at Stanford University's Business School, about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and what it says about the stability of the U.S. banking system.

