Sustainable fashion will be in the spotlight at this year's Oscars red carpet

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global about their partnership with the Academy Awards to encourage sustainable clothing on this year's red carpet.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.