Creators are weighing whether to provide TV watchers with the "binge" experience

We look at a debate that is currently something of a fixation for content creators: Should they provide a "binge" experience for a series, or dole out episodes weekly?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.