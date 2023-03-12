California's Pajaro River breached overnight Friday, causing massive flooding

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Monterey County Communications Director Nick Pasculli about the breach of a levee there amid massive rainfall, and about how the community is coping with the flooding.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.