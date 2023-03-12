Gadget Lab: We Really Recommend This Episode

toggle caption Gadget Lab

We partnered with our friends at WIRED to bring you the 'KNOW IT ALL series: 1-A and WIRED's guide to A-I. We covered everything from how A-I is currently used, its impact, its future, and got into the basics.

Today we're bringing you an episode of Gadget Lab, from our friends at WIRED.

For this episode of Gadget Lab, the team speaks with Jonathan Stray, a senior scientist at the Berkeley Center for Human-Compatible AI who studies recommendation systems online.



The modern internet is powered by recommendation algorithms. They're everywhere from Facebook to YouTube, from search engines to shopping websites. These systems track your online consumption and use that data to suggest the next piece of content for you to absorb. Their goal is to keep users on a platform by presenting them with things they'll spend more time engaging with.



Trouble is, those link chains can lead to some weird places, occasionally taking users down dark internet rabbit holes or showing harmful content. Lawmakers and researchers have criticized recommendation systems before, but these methods are under renewed scrutiny now that Google and Twitter are going before the US Supreme Court to defend their algorithmic practices.



How do recommendation algorithms work? How are they studied, and how can they be both abused and restrained?



Read all about Section 230. Read Jonathan Stray and Gillian Hadfield's story on WIRED about their engagement research. Read more about the two cases before the US Supreme Court.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.