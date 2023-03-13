Biden to talk submarine tech and China with the leaders of Britain and Australia

President Biden travels to San Diego to discuss a pact to share submarine technology with his counterparts from the United Kingdom and Australia, and address perceived threats posed by China.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.