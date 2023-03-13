Scientists say sighing, which involves exhaling deeply, is a good stress reducer

Researchers say sighing works better than inhaling deeply because all deep breathing activates part of the nervous system in charge of how the body rests.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.