Why Bolivia and Colombia want coca leaf, cocaine's main ingredient, legalized

Two of the world's biggest cocaine suppliers, Colombia and Bolivia, want the U.N. to remove the coca leaf from its list of dangerous drugs. They argue the leaf has many uses unrelated to narcotics.

