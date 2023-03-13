Trump will campaign in Iowa — site of the first presidential primary for the GOP

Former President Donald Trump returns to Iowa Monday for the first time since announcing his next run for the Republican presidential nomination. What could his visit mean for his chances in 2024?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.