China wraps up a leadership reshuffle that's been years in the making

China has unveiled a new government led by Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi Jinping. What does this new lineup tell us about China in the coming decade?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.