#2326: Bill's Chevy Maliboo-boo : The Best of Car Talk Lindsay from Virginia thinks that her hubby, Bill, is trying to sabotage her admittedly 'uncool' Chevy Malibu. Will Click and Clack give Lindsay the straight dope or will they be just be regular dopes and try to help hubby out here? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2326: Bill's Chevy Maliboo-boo #2326: Bill's Chevy Maliboo-boo Listen · 38:32 38:32 Lindsay from Virginia thinks that her hubby, Bill, is trying to sabotage her admittedly 'uncool' Chevy Malibu. Will Click and Clack give Lindsay the straight dope or will they be just be regular dopes and try to help hubby out here? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.