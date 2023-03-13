Best Of: Memphis Drag Queen Bella DuBalle / Character Actor Clancy Brown : Fresh Air Memphis drag queen Bella DuBalle says the legislators behind a new Tennessee law criminalizing public drag shows don't understand the art. We talk with the native Tennessean about the law, performing for kids, and how her livelihood and safety are at risk.



Fresh Air Best Of: Memphis Drag Queen Bella DuBalle / Character Actor Clancy Brown Best Of: Memphis Drag Queen Bella DuBalle / Character Actor Clancy Brown Listen · 48:39 48:39 Memphis drag queen Bella DuBalle says the legislators behind a new Tennessee law criminalizing public drag shows don't understand the art. We talk with the native Tennessean about the law, performing for kids, and how her livelihood and safety are at risk.



Maureen Corrigan reflects on 40 years of Nora Ephron's Heartburn and recommends a new comic novel.



Actor Clancy Brown has been working since the 1980s and has played some memorable villains over the years in movies, including Shawshank Redemption, Highlander and, coming out later this month, John Wick: Chapter 4. But he may be best known as the voice of Mr. Krabs on the animated show Spongebob Squarepants.