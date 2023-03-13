Returning to work is hard enough as a new mom — then add a warzone trip with Biden

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The Wall Street Journal's Sabrina Siddiqui about going to report on President Biden's secret trip to Ukraine shortly after coming off of maternity leave.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.