Gary Lineker will return to BBC after tweet criticizing new asylum policy

Former soccer star Gary Lineker will be back at the BBC this weekend. He was suspended last week after he criticized the government's new asylum policy.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.