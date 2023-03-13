1A Remaking America: Crime, The Senate, And Washington D.C.

Dozens of Democratic senators voted alongside their Republican counterparts last week on the issue of crime and safety in our nation's capital. The Senate voted 81-14 to block a criminal code rewrite that was unanimously approved by the D.C. City Council.

The criminal code overhaul included major changes to criminal sentencing – including reducing maximum sentences for carjacking and eliminating mandatory minimums.

A Pew Research poll from 2021 found that 37 percent of Americans believe people convicted of crimes spend the proper amount of time behind bar. The responses were sharply divided on political lines, with 54 percent of liberals and 10 percent of conservatives saying they believed sentences are too long.

We discuss the intersection of politics and criminal justice policy. We also discuss what say Congress should have over D.C.'s affairs.

This show was part of 1A's Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

WAMU Reporter and Editor Martin Austermuhle, D.C. Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen, Executive Director of the Sentencing Project Amy Fettig, and University of Baltimore School of Law Dean Ronald Weich join us for the discussion.

