After 2 banks collapsed, Sen. Warren blames the loosening of restrictions

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Demcratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts about preventing bank failures after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.