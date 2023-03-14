Former Congresswoman Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women's rights, dies at 82

Schroeder took on the powerful elite with her rapier wit and antics for 24 years — shaking up stodgy government institutions by forcing them to acknowledge that women had a role in government.

