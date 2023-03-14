Deals with smaller Pacific rim nations are part of Washington's plan to deflect China

The U.S. is strengthening ties with several Pacific nations in an effort to expand influence in the region and counter China.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.