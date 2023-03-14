Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras tour kicks off Friday in Swift City

The first stop on the tour is Glendale, Ariz., in the same stadium that hosted this year's Super Bowl. Glendale has temporarily changed its name to Swift City to celebrate the singer-songwriter.

